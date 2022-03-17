Grand Duke launches Giovanna estate for residential, commercial development

In a bid to aid residential and commercial development in Nigeria, Grand Duke Investment Company (GDIC), a real estate brand, has launched its prime property project, Giovanna estate (Lagoon Front).

The launch of the estate which took place over the weekend is located on the Northside of the Lekki Lagoon located along Lekki-Epe expressway, Lagos state.

According to Samuel Williams, the chief executive officer at GDIC, the estate is strategically located in the fastest developing area of Lagos with a great appreciation rate hence generating a high return on investments.

“Giovanna is around the fastest developing area with so many other infrastructures, residential and commercial development. It is within a booming neighbourhood like Alaro city, the proposed international airport, Lekki Free trade zone, Epe resort and Craneburg Lagos Yard, Neander International School and a lot of other developments in this strategic location,” Williams said.

The young entrepreneur further said the property comes with good title government allocation and investors within a year were going to get good returns on their investments.

Read also: Fury in Atlantis Estate as residents allege fraud, exploitation by developers

“And with the roads being currently constructed and developed right now, we are looking at the next five years for Giovanna to be not just a commercial but residential environment,” He added.

Other features of the estate include a good road network, electricity, drainage system, perimeter fencing, gatehouse, green areas etc.

Apart from the launch of the estate, the company has unveiled its new corporate head office at Alinas Mall, Sangotedo, Lagos.

Chiazor Daniel, the managing director at GDIC noted that the company will bring lands with good titles.

“A lot of stakeholders out there are facing challenges with buying good titled lands, especially in Lagos because some companies out there do not offer clients properties with good titles. So, we will be taking our time to offer good titled lands in strategic locations with great ROI,” Daniel said.

He further added that in terms of housing, they are looking at Ultra-modern housing by bringing a bit of Dubai and London standard so that people/home buyers can have a very great quality house, not just the regular ones.”