Goxi to drive MSME resilience through Microinsurance

Goxi Microinsurance will host its annual conference this November in Lagos, focusing on the critical role of microinsurance in bolstering the resilience of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) amid ongoing economic challenges.

The conference, themed, ‘Microinsurance and Resilience of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises,’ aims to bring together key industry leaders, policymakers, and stakeholders to discuss innovative ways to support MSMEs.

For over five years, Goxi Microinsurance has made significant strides in supporting Nigeria’s low-income population, providing a crucial safety net through targeted insurance services. To date, the company has paid out over ₦636 million in claims to individuals impacted by accidents, deaths, and unforeseen crises.

Read also: Microinsurance: Unlocking financial inclusion and economic stability in Nigeria

Among the beneficiaries are victims of major market fires across Lagos State, including the devastating incidents at Ladipo Market, Ebute Metta Market, Oke Afa Plank Market, and the recent fire at Dosunmu Market. Additionally, Goxi extended aid to those affected by the #EndSARS protests and the COVID-19 pandemic, reinforcing its commitment to providing support during critical times.

“Microinsurance is a lifeline for MSMEs, especially in challenging times,” said Shina Gbadegesin, managing director of Goxi Microinsurance. “By safeguarding these enterprises, we protect livelihoods and contribute to Nigeria’s economic growth.”

Gbadegesin added, “Our goal is to expand microinsurance’s reach in Nigeria. This conference is a platform to further that vision by gathering industry experts, policymakers, and stakeholders to explore ways to fortify MSMEs and ensure their resilience.”

The conference will feature notable speakers, including Sunday Aduloju, a professor of insurance at the University of Lagos; Olufemi Egbesola, national president of the Association of Small Business Owners of Nigeria; and Charles Odii, CEO of the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria. These experts will share insights on how microinsurance can build resilient MSMEs.

Attendees will have opportunities to network, exchange ideas, and contribute to shaping the future of microinsurance in Nigeria.

Share