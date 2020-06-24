Goodlife Magik fruit drink encourages children to stay healthy

In a bid to further contribute towards health fortification of the children of Lagos State, the recently launched healthy fruit drink – GoodLife Magik from the staple of Tolaram Group has extended a kind gesture to the kids by way of a generous donation of products.

A donation of 1000 cartons of GoodLife Magik was made to Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board (LASUBEB) and the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs & poverty Alleviation with the objective of ensuring that the children of Lagos State continue to stay healthy during the stay-home period while enjoying the delicious real fruit taste of this immunity-boosting drink.

Honourable Hakeem Alawiye-King, Chairman of Lagos State Universal Basic Education, confirmed that there is no better time to offer this kind of gesture when everyone must endeavor to boost their immunity, especially the children and elders, to fortify against infections and other diseases.

Read also: FMDQ Exchange admits Flour Mills N30bn Commercial Paper Notes

The timing of this donation could not be better as we continue to incentivize children through our ongoing educational radio programmes that are designed to prevent children from academic regression and stagnation while they remain at home. It is of great belief that this act will further sustain and encourage more participation.

While on the Ministry front, the Honorable Commissioner, Lagos State Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Hon. Bolaji Dada expressed unreserved gratitude to the makers of GoodLife Magik fruit drink while stating that the product will be justly shared amongst the Women of Lagos State to offer to their children.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that our children require essential nutrition to stay healthy and strong, part of which are Vitamin C and Glucose contained in GoodLife Magik drink, and I must say this goodwill towards the children of Lagos State through our Ministry is well appreciated”.

During the donation exercise, Omotayo Abiodun, Public Relations Manager, Tolaram Group, said that the rationale behind the donation was to encourage the children of Lagos State to stay safe and healthy especially during this pandemic and GoodLife Magik drink being filled with the goodness of essential nutrients such as Vitamin-C and Glucose that improve immunity and boost energy, is what children can consume in this time to maintain a good health.

GoodLife Magik is a healthy fruit drink riding on the three unique selling propositions of “Immunity, Energy and Great fruit taste”. The fruit drink is targeted at children to enable them to enjoy a healthy life full of fun and learning. The brand comes in three variants; Orange, Watermelon & Mango and is fortified with key nutrients such as Vitamin-C and Glucose that improve immunity and give energy.

GoodLife Magik is being manufactured by Tolaram Nutri Beverages Ltd under the Tolaram Group. It is a healthy fruit drink which was launched into the Nigerian beverage segment in 2019.