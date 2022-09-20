Goodknight launches campaign to fight Malaria

In a bid to eradicate malaria from Nigeria, Goodknight Nigeria, an insecticide brand has launched a campaign to create awareness about the Malaria disease while teaching residents how to care for themselves and care for their environment, sharing free spray and stay insecticides.

The brand management said that the 2020 World Malaria Report revealed that about 76 percent of the Nigerian population is at risk of having malaria and Nigeria has about 27 percent of malaria cases worldwide with 24 percent of deaths in 2019; the highest recorded worldwide.

According to them, some environmental risk factors contribute to malaria in Nigeria.

Speaking further the brand management said the environment is one of the major reasons for health issues. Some of the environmental factors that contribute to the risk of Malaria are; poor waste disposal, a large rural population, poor sanitation and water, infrastructure and habits.

“Attempts have been made to control and completely eradicate the disease with the use of drugs for the malaria parasites and repellents for the mosquitoes. Despite these, malaria has become even more life-threatening.

We have immensely contributed to the fight against malaria in Nigeria through innovation innings products that fight against malaria. The brand has also developed the Goodknight Power Active+ which is an electric repellant.

“It is 50 percent powerful in the normal mode and even more powerful in the Active mode. The dual mode technology has made it easier to regulate the electric repellant by switching between the active mode to the normal mode depending on how intense mosquitoes are in your home.