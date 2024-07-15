Good Mama to reward customers with over N10m for innovation in fashion

Good Mama Detergent, a brand from Eko Supreme Resources Nigeria Limited, has launched a marketing campaign titled the “Naija Queen” Open Market Fashion Show.

In a statement, the company said, the innovative initiative is its first of its kind in Nigeria, and it aims to reward customers with over N10 million in cash prizes throughout the campaign.

The “Naija Queen” fashion show began on Monday, July 8, 2024, in Lagos at Igando market. It will also include several other market locations, including Oke-Arin, Sabo Ikorodu, Trade Fair, Mushin, Ikotun, Baboko Market in Ilorin, Bodija and Agebeni Market in Ibadan, and Sagamu Market in Ogun State.

Ramat Haruna, brand manager for Good Mama Detergent, emphasized the brand’s dedication to its core customers – courageous women who skillfully balance their aspirations with family responsibilities.

“The show is our way of connecting with our esteemed customers, primarily women retailers, wholesalers, and distributors. We believe strength comes from within every Nigerian woman,” she said.

The statement further disclosed that the events, hosted by popular influencer Folagade Banks, also known as Mama Deola, are transforming ordinary marketplaces into vibrant fashion showcases.

“Contests such as Best Dressed, Best Head-tie Style, and the coveted Slay Mama and Slay Queen titles highlight the creativity and style of Nigerian women,” she added.