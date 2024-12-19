Good Mama detergent celebrates style, community with campaign

Good Mama Detergent, a leading brand from Eko Supreme Resources Nigeria Limited, has concluded its vibrant ‘Good Mama’s Day Out’ campaign, creating lasting memories across Ibadan, Lagos, and Ilorin.

In a statement, the company disclosed that the initiative brought fashion, fun, and community spirit directly to consumers while celebrating their loyalty and confidence.

The campaign launched on Saturday, November 23rd, in Ibadan and continued with celebrated social media influencer Tomike Adeoye, popularly known as Olori Ebi, hosting the Lagos edition. The grand finale took place in Ilorin, captivating attendees with an unforgettable blend of fashion and brand experiences.

Designed to celebrate personal style and community engagement, the event featured an exciting fashion showcase with categories such as Best Dressed, Best Head Tie, and Best Cat Walk.

Participants competed for prizes worth over five million Naira, including cash rewards and premium appliances like washing machines and pressing irons.

Ramat Haruna, brand manager said, “Good Mama’s Day Out was crafted to celebrate personal style while strengthening our connection with consumers. It allowed us to bring the Good Mama experience to their doorsteps in a fun and engaging way.”

Toyin Dania, head of marketing, added, “For the Good Mama brand, consumers are at the heart of everything we do. This campaign went beyond selling a product—it created a community-driven experience that celebrated consumer confidence and style.”

The campaign also featured interactive wash demos, raffle draws, and games to showcase Good Mama’s improved formulation. Complementing these activations is the ongoing ‘Vibe in Style with Good Mama’ Online Jingle Challenge, where participants stand a chance to win exciting prizes by showcasing their creativity and style.

“Looking ahead, Good Mama Detergent promises to continue redefining style and confidence, delivering extraordinary experiences that resonate with their loyal consumers,” the statement disclosed.

