Goldberg delivered premium enjoyment, empowerment in Lagos

Goldberg provided a night of entertainment and empowerment to Lagos consumers at the star-studded Goldberg Takeover Party, which took place on Sunday, at the Ejigbo Mini Stadium.

The event was a platform that recognises and rewards the hard work of the Omoluabi, an alias for the consumers of the brand, also gives expression to traditional music redefined through modernity.

Commenting on the event, Oluyemi Ekundayo, Brand Manager, Goldberg said, “We are glad to be home in Lagos having gone round the different regions in the country. We are here to appreciate our consumers for their patronage and give them a platform to enjoy a fun atmosphere”.

“Lagosians are very hard-working people, working round the clock to earn a living and we are here to recognise, celebrate and encourage them to keep at it,” he added.

Furthermore, he stated, we are also rewarding the DJs as a way of empowering them to push their careers forward. We are very confident that they will go far in their career.

Zlatan Ibile, a Nigerian singer and songwriter, was the show’s highlight, delivering an electrifying performance alongside fast-rising star Bella Shmurda and popular Nigerian dancer Poco Lee. Adekunle Temitope, popularly known as Small Doctor, an Afro-pop recording artist and performer, also reaffirmed his position as the king of the streets as he entertained and engaged the crowd, who couldn’t help but sing and dance along. Jaywon, a Nigerian singer, also serenaded the audience with nostalgia as he performed some of his hit songs.

DJ Enimoney, YBNL’s official disc jockey, and host DJ, DJ X Smart, also entertained the eager audience with their dexterity on the turntables, spinning a mix of traditional and modern tunes. Karkarkey Percussion, the Ayanwale of Goldberg, also performed with the talking drum alongside Asabi Elewi, one of South West Nigeria’s eulogists.