Globeleq transfers ownership interest in Nigerian unit to CEHL

Globeleq, one of Africa’s leading independent power companies, says it has transferred its ownership interest in Globeleq Power Solutions Nigeria (GPSN) to Clean Energy Holdings Limited (CEHL) after a review of its strategy and portfolio.

“The transfer relates to a group of assets which serve commercial and industrial customers mostly in the southwest of Nigeria,” it said in a statement.

Globeleq and CEHL have worked closely together to complete the transfer, with minimal disruption to the GPSN business and its customers, according to the statement.

Globeleq is a developer, owner and operator of electricity generation in Africa. It said since 2002, its experienced team of professionals have built a diverse portfolio of independent power plants, generating more than 1,500MW in 14 locations across six countries, with a further 722MW in construction and more than 2,000MW of power projects in development, including further opportunities in Nigeria.

According to the statement, Clean Energy Group is a pioneer in the development of sustainable energy delivery in the Nigerian market with significant investments in natural gas utilisation and solar hybrid installations. It has delivered over 450MW of power plants in the past 20 years in multiple locations throughout Nigeria, it said.