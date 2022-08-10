Global Shapers Lagos swears in new leadership

The Lagos State chapter of the Global Shapers Community has elected and sworn-in new leaders to steer the Hub activities for the year 2022/2023, a statement read.

After a successful election held on Sunday, February 27, 2022, Babajide Oluwase, a chartered environmental professional, Mandela Washington Fellow and Founder, of Ecotutu emerged as curator.

However, Wisdom Chapp-Jumbo corporate communications and public relations specialist emerged as vice curator of the Hub.

The statement stated that both leaders were sworn in to begin their tenure on Saturday, July 30, 2022.

“Elections, which form a core part of our Hub charter, ensure we live by the community’s guiding principles of diversity, inclusion and collaborative decision-making,” said Ayobami Bamisaiye, immediate past curator, Lagos Hub.

“We look forward to continued collaboration, harmonization of efforts and a continued commitment to shaping the Lagos that we desire.”

She said, “I am so proud of Babajide and Wisdom for stepping up to lead – I trust them to always get the job done and do what is in the best interest of the Lagos Hub.”

Born out of the World Economic Forum, the Global Shapers Community is a network of inspiring young people in Lagos under the age of 30 working together to address local, regional and global challenges.

The community spans 456 cities in 150 countries and the Lagos Hub is one of the first Hubs created by the World Economic Forum.

“As a Hub, since 2013 we have achieved incredible milestones in a bid to shape the city of Lagos,” said Babajide Oluwase, curator.

“The journey ahead is far, but the good thing is that we have already started.”

He said, “I look forward to consolidating on the great work done so far to position the hub as an enabler, building communities for growth.”

Together with partners in Lagos, the Global Shapers Lagos Hub has implemented several projects in the thematic areas of Education & Employment, Climate & Environment, and Equity & Inclusion – impacting millions of lives in the city.

The Hub comprises a group of dynamic young leaders drawn from business, non-profit, private, and public service, across major sectors of the Nigerian economy.

Wisdom Chapp-Jumbo, vice curator said the challenges we face as young people today are dynamic. Politics and governance are at the core of these challenges.

He said, “In a supportive capacity I hope to work with members of the Hub to strengthen key pillars of the community and open it to new opportunities around civic participation, governance, and nation-building.”

In addition, the honouring of outstanding Hub members and the appointment and swearing-in of Olanrewaju Adeoye as Hub’s Impact Officer for the next year 2022–2023 were the highlights of the swearing-in ceremony.