Global Property Partners to showcase opportunities of UK market to Nigerians

Global Property Partners, a member of Cavalli Business and Investment Group which specializes in the acquisition, development and management of retail, commercial, industrial and mixed-use properties has concluded plans to showcase many opportunities inherent in the United Kingdom property market to Nigerians.

In a scheduled zoom webinar to be held on Thursday, 28th April this year, property experts from Nigeria and the United Kingdom have been confirmed to educate Nigerians and corporates on the advantages of investing in the property market in the Queen’s Kingdom.

With the theme, ‘The UK Advantage: Economic Prospects, Real Estate and Trust,’ the webinar aims to lay bare the acceptable professional and legal processes of investing and acquiring properties of all kinds in the United Kingdom.

According to Emmanuel Odemayowa, the host chief executive officer of Global Property Partners, speakers including Sam Philip, global sales director and Jennifer Lawler, partnership manager of SalBoy United Kingdom, a leading property developing firm have been confirmed.

Read also: Mortgage opportunities abound in Nigeria’s real estate – Experts

Azeem Khan, chief executive officer of GulfCoast Finance United Arab Emirates & United Kingdom is also a confirmed speaker.

Odemayowa stated that Global Property Partners understands the trends and dynamics of the continuous growth in Nigeria middle-class yearning for upscale and luxury properties both in Nigeria and abroad.

“The investment rationale of owning luxury real estate remains attractive and has continued to grow in Nigeria and among Nigerians. This growing trend is our driving force in showcasing global property investment opportunities to Nigerian individuals and corporates in acquiring short and long term secured assets” Odemayowa explained.