Glo presents empowerment items to 203 customers in new promo

Telecommunications service provider, Globacom, on Thursday hosted a prize presentation ceremony for 203 winners of its Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo.

The winners who were presented with various mouth-watering prizes emerged from the first draw of the promotion held recently. They include 71 winners of television sets, 71 winners of generators and 61 winners of refrigerators.

One of the winners, Chika Nwachukwu from Enugu State, and who works with Oando Plc said, “Glo is a very supportive network. I truly appreciate this prize. To tell you the truth, I was surprised when I was told I won. I thank Globacom immensely for providing another fridge for my family”.

Afusat Jamiu from Ogun State, a generator winner, said, “I live in Ijede, in Ikorodu area of Lagos where I sell clothes. Glo has made very happy with the generator that I won in their promo. It came at the right time. The generator will be very useful to power my fridge to boost my new turkey business. God bless Glo”.

Read also: BGEN mulls capacity development in Nigeria through academy

Globacom’s Regional Manager, Sales, Lagos, Abdulrazaq Ande, communicated that other winners who will emerge in subsequent draws will receive their prizes at similar events to be held in in Enugu on November 25, Ibadan on December 2, Port-Harcourt on December 9, Asaba on December 13, while Abuja and Jos will host the event on December 16. Other cities where presentation ceremonies will be held Benin on December 23, Akure on January 6, Kano on January 20, Uyo on January 27, and Owerri and Abuja (second presentation) on February 3 and Lagos (second presentations) on February 10.

For subscribers to be eligible to win in the promo, they will be required to make a total recharge of N500 in a week (that is Monday to Sunday) to qualify for the weekly draws, while a total recharge of N2, 000 in a calendar month qualifies a subscriber for the monthly draws to win any of the car prizes.

All recharge amounts, physical, electronic, special (4x, 5x, etc.) count towards qualification, and customers can participate in the promo by dialing *611# on the Glo network, Glo explained, adding, “The more the recharge, the more entries a subscriber gets and consequently the greater the chance to win these amazing prizes”.