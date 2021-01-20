BusinessDay
Glo customers to enjoy multiple rewards with cashtoken season II

Glo
All Glo subscribers will continue to earn and accumulate cashtokens as long as they meet the eligibility criteria

Leading telecommunications company, Globacom, has unveiled a new season of its recharge-based loyalty program, Glorewards (cashtokens) for its subscribers. Globacom, in a statement released in Lagos, said that subscribers, just like in the first season of Glorewards program, will earn cashtokens each time they recharge their lines. Each cashtoken will give an assured cashback. Also,…

