GETMEDCO to boost healthcare access for Nigerians, bridge quality gap

GETMEDCO, a private healthcare initiative is set to boost access to quality healthcare and bridge the gap between local and global standards with a commitment to provide personalised healthcare services.

The launch of GETMEDCO comes at a time for Nigeria, when the demand for high-quality efficient healthcare is growing. The initiative also offers preventive measures tailored to the patient’s specific risk factors. This approach helps to prevent diseases before they occur, reducing the need for more intensive treatments later on.

GETMEDCO Concierge health clinic which was launched on Saturday, November 9 in Lagos state introducing a new era of healthcare designed around patient convenience and personalised service.

With a focus on providing exceptional standards of service and patient-centred practices, GETMEDCO is set to become a significant contributor to advancing healthcare delivery in Nigeria.

Leadership coach and motivational speaker Fela Durotoye gave the keynote address, emphasising the critical role of accessible healthcare in fostering healthy, thriving communities.

Read also:Micro pension adoption seen riding on healthcare incentives, flexibility

“Our vision at GETMEDCO is to redefine healthcare in a way that truly places the patient at the centre of everything we do,” said Ena Tychus, Founder of GETMEDCO health clinic.

“This clinic was built to provide a comfortable, caring, and safe environment where each individual can access high-standard medical services tailored to their specific needs. We aim to set a new benchmark for convenience in healthcare, ensuring that every person who walks through our doors feels seen, valued, and supported.” she added.

GETMEDCO has reiterated its commitment to enhancing patient experiences through innovative service delivery and compassionate care. The clinic combines modern technology with a highly skilled team of healthcare professionals to provide a wide range of services, from preventive care and routine consultations to specialised treatments, making quality healthcare accessible at every stage of a patient’s journey.

Share