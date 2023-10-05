Gas firm partners with Lagos community to promote safe environment

As part of its quest for a safe, sustainable, and livable environment through the use of clean energy in Nigerian households, a technology-based gas distribution company has donated cooking gas to the residents of Odiolowo-Ojuwoye community in Lagos.

The company, known as Smart Gas, explained that the gesture tagged ‘Trash for Gas’ was for the residents to stop using firewood and charcoal with their inherent negative impact on the environment, and start using cleaner liquefied natural gas, otherwise known as cooking gas.

Yinka Opeke, the managing director of Smart Gas, said the gesture was an exchange of one form of energy for another, explaining that beneficiaries were to go out, gather refuse, both household and general, separate and empty them into standby trucks in exchange for gas cookers.

At the launch of the initiative, which Opeke noted would be ongoing, she explained that it would further reinforce their Environment, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) focus as a company.

“The initiative demonstrates practical steps we are taking to support our operations. We are at this Local Council Development Authority (LCDA) to achieve two main objectives—promoting the use of cooking gas as a safe alternative to kerosene, firewood and charcoal, as well as educating the people on the importance of a cleaner and healthier environment for them and their loved ones,” she said.

She noted that the use of firewood and charcoal for cooking, not only negatively impacts the environment due to its emissions, but also affects the health status of the people because they inhale the smoke. The most affected, she noted, were the women and children.

Razak Ajala, chairman, Odiolowo/Ojuwoye LCDA, implored the people to take ownership of their surroundings by ensuring everywhere was safe and in good habitable conditions.

He called for more collaboration from the private sector as the government alone could not handle all the environmental issues confronting Nigeria as a nation.

Kayode Bello, personal assistant to the Lagos State Commissioner for the Environment, commended Smart Gas for the initiative, explaining that previously, the ministry was giving out cash for trash.