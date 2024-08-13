FXTM Academy to hosts ultimate financial markets trading seminar in Lagos

FXTM Academy, a leader in financial markets education, is set to host the Ultimate Financial Markets Trading Seminar on August 17th at its head office in Lagos.

The one-day event is expected to draw 150 attendees, offering a unique opportunity for traders of all levels to gain insights and advanced strategies from some of the industry’s most respected voices.

According to a statement signed by Abiola Akinyele, FXTM’s Executive Director in Nigeria, The seminar will feature a comprehensive agenda that covers everything from foundational trading concepts to advanced technical analysis, risk management, and market psychology.

He said that the event is designed to benefit both beginners and seasoned professionals in the trading industry.

In addition to informative sessions, Akinyele added that the seminar will include interactive workshops where participants can practice what they’ve learned and receive personalized feedback. “A highlight of the day will be live trading demonstrations by the experts, showcasing their strategies in real time,” he said

He emphasized further that the seminar’s goal of equipping participants with knowledge and tools is necessary for them to navigate the markets with confidence. “We are determined to offer training opportunities to traders and prospective traders, ensuring they develop the skills required to trade efficiently in the global market,” Akinyele stated.

He also said that keynote speakers include Lukman Otunuga, Senior Financial Market Analyst; Matthew Anthony, Market Analyst and Educator; and Pius Ogbu, Trainer and Specialist in Client Education will share their knowledge and strategies, aiming to empower participants with the skills needed to succeed in the dynamic world of financial trading.

FXTM Academy is known for its dedication to providing top-tier financial education, offering a range of services including seminars, webinars, and personalized coaching to empower individuals in the financial markets.