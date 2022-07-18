Fuelmetrics launches Gensys to aid effective fuel management

Fuelmetrics, a Lagos-based automation and control solutions provider recently launched Gensys, an effective fuel management solution to help consumers better manage their fuel consumption.

“Gensys is designed to empower facility and resident owners that make use of generator tanks to adequately monitor their fuel delivery and consumption process with ease,” said Folake Opanubi, head of marketing, Fuelmetrics Limited, stating that Gensys is designed to help users identify gaps in fuel consumption and have put in place adequate measures for system checks.

According to Opanubi, consumers have to first install an automatic tank gauge (ATG) into their fuel tank to take stock of available products, and a console in the utility office for management. “Fuel management and consumption are increasingly becoming an issue of concern in Nigeria. From the constant hike in prices to the shortage in power supply to mismanagement and pilferage within systems and organizations, households and enterprises are constantly complaining about how pocket-draining this can be,” she stated.

Opanubi disclosed further that Gensys is a one of its kind solution, as it offers clear cut transparency with fuel consumption that empowers customers to run their business with better efficiency.

“The system then captures the fuel storage volume and temperature in the tank in real-time and transmits it to the cloud via the Console on site. Data collated is accessible anytime from anywhere on the web-based dashboard or through downloadable reports to ensure accurate information at the disposal of the customer.

“In addition, customers can order fuel on the Gensys platform from credible fuel suppliers and deliver to them. They can track the price and delivery status of their order through real-time data, and get a detailed insight into their consumption process,” Opanubi stated.