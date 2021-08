FTN Cocoa Processors Plc on August 11 held its Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) in Lagos where resolutions presented before the members of the Company were taken as a single resolution and was unanimously passed. Among other resolutions, the shareholders at the meeting authorized for the Board of directors of the Company, subject to obtaining the…

Don’t miss another story Become a BusinessDay Subscriber today. For insights, facts, figures, and access to opportunities.

Options starting from N1000 Monthly Subscribe Now Already a subsriber? Login