FSD Africa injects $4.5m in Nithio FI, to scale off-grid energy in Africa

FSD Africa Investments (FSDAi), the investing arm of FSD Africa has announced its investment of $4.5m in Nithio FI, a renewable energy financing intermediary focused on the Pay as You Go (PAYG) off-grid solar sector, to provide reliable and sustainable renewable energy solutions for households and small businesses in Kenya, Nigeria, and Uganda. Nithio Holdings…