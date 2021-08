Friska Farms Limited, a producer of wellness teas and infant cereals, has commissioned its production factory located in Ayegbami, Ibeju Lekki area of Lagos state. This move was prompted by the need to meet the increasing demand for quality, healthy and affordable locally-made and nutrient-rich food products, according to the firm. Usman Imanah, Chief Executive…

