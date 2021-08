Forest Capital, the investment subsidiary of Farmforte Limited, has acquired Kayvee Microfinance Bank as part of its strategic move to create greater synergy between socio-economic empowerment, agriculture, and the finance sector. Speaking on the acquisition, Osazuwa Osayi, Farmforte’s co-Chief Executive Officer, said: “This strategic acquisition demonstrates our commitment to continuously improve our portfolio and effect…

