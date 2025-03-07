Folay Industries FZE has introduced a range of cereals and snacks produced from locally sourced raw materials to strengthen Nigeria’s agricultural value chain.

The company, located in the Lekki Free Zone, Lagos, is using Nigeria’s agricultural resources to produce goods that meet international standards while supporting food security and economic growth.

In a statement, Yele Oladunni, the company’s managing director reaffirmed the company’s commitment to transforming Nigeria’s agro-industrial sector through innovation and sustainability.

He said, “We are introducing products under the Pocco brand, which reflect the potential of Nigeria’s agricultural sector and demonstrate our ability to compete globally.”

Read also: How local cereal makers are slicing into N200bn baby food market

The Pocco brand includes Whole Grain Corn Flakes made from Nigerian maize; Pocco Bunnies, a blend of maize, oats, and chocolate; Pocco Puffs, a corn-based snack available in multiple flavors; and Pocco Twists, a cereal variety for different consumer preferences.

Oladunni stated that the company sources all raw materials locally, working with Nigerian farmers to ensure quality inputs while supporting rural communities. “At Folay Industries, we are creating value that benefits everyone along the supply chain, from the farmer to the family at the table,” he said.

The company’s facility, equipped with machinery, allows for quality control and ensures that consumers have access to food options. Oladunni noted that the products are designed for health-conscious consumers while offering alternatives to imported brands.

Folay Industries aims to expand its reach beyond Nigeria, using its location and access to export incentives in the Lekki Free Zone to promote Nigerian products across African markets. Oladunni said, “Our vision is to support food security locally while ensuring Nigerian products enter international markets.”

The company’s efforts align with Nigeria’s goals of economic diversification and agricultural industrialisation, showing how local firms can contribute to growth and innovation in the agro-industrial sector. Oladunni said, “With Folay Industries, we are not just producing food; we are redefining the possibilities of Nigeria’s agricultural resources.”

Share