FMWA, Ogun empower 300 women with vocational tools

The Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development with the Ogun state government has empowered 300 women with various vocational skills and tools for financial security.

The empowerment was held at the Women Development Centre, Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta on Tuesday.

According to a statement, the women were trained in vocational skills such as fashion designing, catering, cosmetology, and beauty care and were also given vocational tools such as sewing machines, locally made ovens, pedicure boxes, stoning machines, and industrial burners.

Adijat Adeleye, commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development disclosed that over 20,000 people have benefitted from its scheme aimed at fighting poverty and unemployment in the state.

“The skills acquired are tools for personal advancement critical for the growth and development of Small and Medium Enterprises. The trainees have been trained in competitive skills that thrive in society and these include fashion designing, catering, hairdressing, cosmetology, and beauty care the importance of vocational training cannot be overemphasised, serving as an alternative means of livelihood for the majority of people,” she said.

The commissioner affirmed that Dapo Abiodun-led administration had given unwavering support and empowered women economically through ‘Oko’wo Dapo’ and other investments in the state, urging the graduands to continually seek knowledge and improve their skills on the latest trends and innovations in different fields, which would make them relevant.

Ayotunde Lawal, special adviser to the Governor on Women’s Affairs said the government was determined to improve youth and women through the acquisition of vocational skills.

She implored the graduates to make judicious use of the opportunities that would enhance career prospects, foster entrepreneurship, and improve productivity, to reduce dependency on white-collar jobs.