FMDQ Exchange admits Flour Mills bonds, Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund, others to its platform 

by
FMDQ depository

FMDQ Exchange has admitted for listing the Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc Series-3 N12.49billion Tranche A and N7.50billion Tranche B Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Bonds, under the N70billion Bond Issuance Programme, as approved by Board Listings and Markets Committee of the Exchange.

Notably, the Exchange had in December 2018 admitted the Flour Mills of Nigeria Series 1 & 2 N20.11 billion bonds.   Proceeds from these bonds  will  be  used  to  refinance  the  food  giant’s  short-term  debt obligation as well as support its working capital.

In light of the activation of remote working for its employees, FMDQ Holdings Plc is committed to providing uninterrupted services to all stakeholders.

As part of steps taken by the Group to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Group’s wholly owned subsidiary, FMDQ Securities Exchange Limited (FMDQ Exchange or the Exchange), has, as with other FMDQ entities, continued to validate this commitment.

The Exchange also admitted for listing on its platform, the Chapel Hill Denham Nigeria Infrastructure Debt Fund Series 6 162.72 million Units of N100 each at N109.72 (the Chapel Hill NIDF or the Fund) under  the  N200 billion  Issuance  Programme.

The  Chapel  Hill  NIDF,  which  is  the  pioneer Infrastructure Debt Fund in Nigeria and Sub-Saharan Africa, has its investment focus on the traditional infrastructure sectors, primarily transport, power, renewable energy, utilities, energy infrastructure, logistics and other public-private-partnership type investments.

The Fund aims to enable investors access  infrastructure as  an asset class, while  providing returns  available  from  long-dated infrastructure debt investments.  In the same vein, the Coronation Merchant Bank Limited N0.32 billion Series 7 and N6.64 billion Series 8 Commercial Papers (CP) under the N100billion CP Issuance Programme was also admitted for quotation on the platform of FMDQ Exchange.

These listings and quotation by these corporates continue to validate FMDQ Exchange as the choice platform for the registration, listing, quotation, trading and recording of financial securities in the Nigerian financial market.

In turn, FMDQ Exchange strives to remain innovative even as it continues to  provide  timely  and  cost-efficient  services,  as  may  be  necessary,  to  support  its  stakeholders, particularly issuers and investors, towards accessing capital, managing risks and invariably, improving their corporate profile.

As has become tradition for FMDQ Exchange, these securities shall be availed benefits  of  FMDQ  Exchange’s  prestigious  listings and  quotations  service  including  global  visibility through  the  FMDQ  Exchange  website  and  systems,  governance,  credible  price  formation  and continuous information disclosure to protect investor interest, amongst others.

FMDQ Group is Africa’s first vertically integrated financial market infrastructure (FMI) group which provides  a  one-stop  platform  for  the  seamless  and  cost-efficient  execution,  risk  management, clearing, settlement and depository services for the Nigerian financial market. With a vision to be “the leading African builder of ecosystems of  financial infrastructure and  services  for markets”; and a mission to “collaborate to empower markets for economic progress towards delivering prosperity”, FMDQ Group is committed to continuous innovation and stakeholder engagement, towards making the Nigerian financial markets globally competitive, operationally excellent, liquid and diverse

