Flutterwave named to Y Combinator’s Top Companies list for third consecutive year

Flutterwave, one of Africa’s leading payments technology companies, has been named to Y Combinator’s 2023 Top Companies List for the third consecutive year.

Flutterwave’s inclusion in the list is a reflection of the company’s impressive growth as a major driver of commerce and economic growth in Africa, serving more than one million businesses and processing more than 400 million transactions worth over $25 billion since inception.

Olugbenga GB Agboola, Flutterwave’s Founder and CEO, said, “We are honored to be listed by Y Combinator on its 2023 Top Companies List. Flutterwave’s growth and success over the past year is a testament to the hard work and dedication of every single member of our team as well as the trust and support of our customers and partners.

“We have already made significant strides in simplifying payments and increasing financial inclusion on the continent, and we are well positioned to continue to lead this transformation in the years to come.”

Y Combinator is the largest startup accelerator in the world. Y Combinator’s 2023 Top Companies List is divided into Private, Public, Exits, and Breakthrough categories.

Listed and ranked by valuation, all of the 294 companies on the Top Private list are valued at over $150 million, with more than 90 worth more than $1 billion. Flutterwave reached a $3 billion valuation in 2022, making it the highest-valued startup in Africa.

Over the past year, Flutterwave has added several world-class leaders to its team, including Oneal Bhambani (Chief Financial Officer), Gurbhej Dhillon (Chief Technology Officer), Mansi Babyloni (Chief People & Culture Officer), Emmanuel Efenure (Head of Risk, Africa), and Marshall Lux as Senior Advisor.