The Board of Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc (FMN), has announced the payment of N6.8 billion to its shareholders as the final dividend for the period ended 31st of March 2021. The miller is expected to pay a final dividend of N1.65 per share on all the outstanding 4,100,379,605 ordinary shares of the company. This…

