Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN), the country’s biggest flour miller by market value beats peers in the Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs ) industry to post the highest jump in profit in the first half of 2021. The miller’s profit soared 90 percent to N15.5 billion in H1 2021 compared to N8.1 billion reported in the…

