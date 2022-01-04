Fixit45 partners CFAO Motors to improve auto parts buying experience

Pan African auto tech platform, Fixit45 has announced a partnership with Africa’s auto giant, CFAO Motors, to make Auto Spare Parts affordable and easily accessible to vehicle owners across the country.

This is in line with Fixit45’s commitment to enable and facilitate value-creating interactions across stakeholders in the automotive industry,

Fixit45, with its sub-brand, Xparts has signed the deal with Winpart, a subsidiary of CFAO Motors to improve sourcing and distribution of auto spare parts in Nigeria.

While Fixit45 has been building the infrastructure that enhances the quality and meaningful interactions across verticals that include auto repair and maintenance services, fleet management, auto care, refurbishment and upgrades, repair financing, and mechanic workshop solutions, it has developed Xparts, an e-commerce and search platform for auto parts sourcing and delivery.

Winpart, is a leading Independent Aftermarket (IAM) automotive spare parts wholesaler, distributing top-quality certified spare parts, sourced directly from Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEMs) such as Aisin, Bosch, Coopers Fiaam, Cworks, Denso, Dunlop, Kavo, Philips, Riken Tyres, Valeo and catering to fleet customers, retail stores, independent repair workshop network, and end-users across the country.

Speaking at a signing ceremony in Lagos, Patrice Porte, managing director, CFAO Motors, noted that CFAO has been committed to delivering value to Nigerian consumers for the past 118 years while adding that its knowledge of the African market has enabled the auto giant to offer tailored solutions to customer needs.

“This partnership is a testament to our enduring legacy in this market. We see strong synergies and alignment in terms of strategy and values from both brands. We are encouraged that this partnership will afford consumers the opportunity for better services and affordable products. This is the beginning of a great story that will positively define the Nigerian aftersales market”, he said.

CEO and co-Founder, Fixit45, Justus Obaoye, re-affirmed the businesses’ core mission to enable and facilitate value-creating interaction while emphasizing the primacy of collaborations in moving the industry forward.

“We are a team of young people who are committed to delivering and facilitating quality services and automotive products to end-users. In CFAO, we have found a good fit and strategic partner who can help us deliver on our key objectives. For us, a key plank for getting things done is collaboration. These collaborations are vital and will help us scale. Customers should expect something that the industry has lacked for a while – quality coming at an affordable price point with guarantees to boot,” Obaoye explained.

This coming together has been dubbed by a few industry watchers as a winning partnership for the auto industry in Nigeria as it brings together a strong legacy brand and a young start-up to make spare parts purchases much more affordable, seamless and efficient in terms of service delivery.

Fast-moving consumer maintenance parts which include car batteries, brake pads, tyres, air filters, cabin air filters, oil filters, bulbs, plugs, radiator cap, and lubricants for light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and trucks will be distributed under this arrangement ensuring that consumers save time with the first-time fit.

Xparts, leverages technology to power convenience utilizing three key selling points: exactness – delivering the exact parts that will fit the vehicle; ability to explore large inventory and a wide assortment of stock parts and express delivery of these parts upon request.

Since July 2021, Fixit45 has been focused on building a platform that provides a seamless, collaborative infrastructure for the aftermarket industry underlying these with moderation for transparency, compliance, and accountability. Winpart Nigeria is renowned for the quality and reliability of its products.