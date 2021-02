Nigeria’s social enterprise, Five Cowries Arts Education Initiative has launched an e-learning platform in line with Nigeria’s education curriculum to supplement the printed worksheets released in 2020. The platform five cowries. online is a digital space that allows users, both young children and teachers to access learning materials online including the digital versions of worksheets…

