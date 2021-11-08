FITC at 40 shows passion to transform Africa using knowledge solutions, services

FITC is celebrating 40 years of providing transformative knowledge solutions to the Financial Services, and other sectors of the Nigerian economy.

For four decades, the technology-driven knowledge organization has delivered best-in-class knowledge solutions and services to a pool of over 200,000 multidisciplinary and versatile professionals.

This ranges from directors of banks and other financial institutions, top management, and middle-level staff of other sectoral organisations from both the public and private sectors of the economy, and across 53 countries and six continents.

Speaking to senior journalists during a media interactive session held recently at FITC head office in Lagos, Chizor Malize, Managing Director/CEO, FITC noted that the 40th anniversary milestone is a celebration of the organization’s rich heritage and continued commitment to its mandate to develop and strengthen the resources of the financial services sector and other sectors of the economy.

“In line with our strategic blueprint and new organizational direction, and leveraging technology and innovation, FITC will continue to transform the African continent, impacting it with knowledge, through our re-engineered Learning Programmes, Board Leadership, Executive Education, Advisory and Research service offerings,” Malize said.

In celebrating its 40th-anniversary milestone, Malize disclosed the organization has launched a special line-up of anniversary initiatives aimed at impacting their immediate community, the youth segment, the Financial Service Sector, and other sectors of the economy.

“To celebrate this important milestone, we launched the FITC Sustainability Initiative with Slum2School Africa, a volunteer-driven development organization, transforming society by empowering underserved children in slums and remote communities with quality education, entrepreneurial skills, technology, and psychosocial support to enable them to realize their full potential.

“We have partnered with this transformational organization, to empower children and other beneficiaries leveraging on our institution’s specialty in mentorship, as well as building and developing capacity. We have so far mentored hundreds of children since the partnership took off in August,” Malize noted.

As part of the anniversary activities, the organization is also set to launch the maiden edition of the FITC Awards for Excellence (FAFE) on the 1st of November 2021.The Award initiative is aimed at recognizing individuals and organizations who have contributed to the development of the Financial Services Sector, through innovative service offerings and initiatives around service excellence, product innovation, employee engagement, regulatory excellence, sustainability and impact.

Similarly, on the FITC Hackathon Challenge targeted at the youth segment, and which is also set to launch this quarter, Malize noted that as part of the organization’s celebratory activities and in line with their unwavering commitment to continuously promote innovative thinking that could further enhance growth and development in Africa, FITC will be launching the FITC hackathon challenge.

“We will be calling on teams, young experts, problem solvers, creative thinkers, specialists in various fields, programmers, graphic and online designers to participate in a 2-week collaborative innovative process, to create tech and non-tech solutions to some of the most pressing needs in Africa’’ Malize stated.

For the grand finale, the organization will host a special anniversary summit which will be followed by a cocktail and dinner event in December.

FITC was established in 1981 as a limited by guarantee non-profit professional service organisation, based on the Company’s Act of 1968. It was created in response to the recommendations of the Pius Okigbo Committee, which was set up by the Federal Government of Nigeria in 1976 to review the financial service system.

Under the direct supervision of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) and the Nigerian Bankers’ Committee, FITC has since remained committed to the advancement in knowledge content that is creatively designed to reinforce the Nigerian financial system.

In refocusing to be better equipped to deliver value, even amid disruptive trends and the impending changes the VUCA times presented, FITC recreated and re-engineered its processes and programmes, making them more applicable for the future of work and more impactful to individuals and organisations. This was accomplished through the organisation’s visionary and proactive steps to become nimble by promptly adopting and embracing enterprise agility as part of its corporate strategy even before the COVID-19 pandemic chanced upon the world.

Through its innovation mindset, deep market insight and world-class approach to programme design thinking, FITC redesigned all its learning solutions by infusing its programme curriculum with more relevant contents that address the future of work and the future need of businesses. The institute is now focused on new product development, expansion into new markets, business growth through digital transformation and operational restructuring, as well as people engagement and excellent service delivery.

In the past three (3) months, Management and Staff of FITC, showing great passion, sacrifice and commitment have delivered learning, development, and mentorship programmes to the students of Slum2School, some of Africa’s most precious resource. This is as a result of FITC’s passion for building Africa with knowledge and its interest in preparing and positioning youths as game-changers, helping them blossom in key areas of their lives and career.

Some of the learning, development, and mentorship areas include Developing leadership skills, Self-branding and etiquettes, Career guidance and skill development, Financial literacy skills, Understanding Social media operations for income generation, Employability skills and goal setting, Fundamentals of Microsoft office tools and practical applications, Emotional intelligence and amongst others. These areas stemmed from the careful assessment of the needs of students at Slum2School and are aimed at enabling them to realize their full potential and ultimately helping them to achieve success in all their endeavours.