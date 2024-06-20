FirstBank Appoints Alebiosu as CEO, Ebong as Deputy MD, Alao-Olaifa Non-Exec Director

The Board of FirstBank has approved the appointment of Mr Olusegun Alebiosu, currently Acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, as the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, of FirstBank Group; Ini Ebong, currently Executive Director, Treasury, and International Banking, as Deputy Managing Director; and Mr Omotunde Alao-Olaifa as Non-Executive Director. These decisions are effective 19 June 2024 and subject to regulatory approvals.

Olusegun Alebiosu, Managing Director/CEO, FirstBank Group

Olusegun Alebiosu was appointed the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, of First Bank of Nigeria Limited (FirstBank Group) in June 2024.

He was until this appointment the Acting Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer since April 2024. He was previously Executive Director, Chief Risk Officer, and Executive Compliance Officer from January 2022 until 20 April 2024. Before that appointment, he was the Group Executive/ Chief Risk Officer, a position he held since 2016.

Segun brings to the Executive Management of FirstBank over 28 years of experience in the banking and financial services industry with cross-functional exposure to Credit risk management, financial planning and control, Credit and marketing, Trade, Corporate and commercial banking, Agriculture financing, Oil and Gas, Transportation (including Aviation and Shipping) and Project financing.

He commenced his professional career in 1991 with Oceanic Bank Plc. (now EcoBank Plc.) and before joining FirstBank in 2016 served as Chief Risk Officer at Coronation Merchant Bank Limited, Chief Credit Risk Officer at African Development Bank Group and Group Head, Credit Policy & Deputy Chief Credit Risk Officer at United Bank for Africa Plc.

Segun is an alumnus of Harvard Business School and Harvard Kennedy School of Government. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Industrial Relations and Personnel Management, and also a Master’s degree in International Law and Diplomacy from the University of Lagos. He obtained a Master’s degree in Development Studies from the London School of Economics and Political Science and completed the Advanced Management Program (AMP) at Harvard Business School.

He is a member of various professional bodies namely, Fellow, Institute of Chartered Accountants (FCA), Associate, Nigeria Institute of Management (ANIM), Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) and Member, Nigeria Institute of International Affairs.

Segun is a golfer and an adventurer. He is happily married with children.

Ini Ebong, Deputy Managing Director

Ini Ebong was appointed Deputy Managing Director in June 2024. Before this appointment, he was Executive Director, Treasury, and International Banking since January 2022. He was previously the Group Executive, Treasury and International Banking, a position he held since 2016 after serving as the Bank’s Treasurer from 2011 to 2016.

Ini brings to the Executive Management of FirstBank almost 30 years of extensive banking experience working through a wide variety of roles covering Treasury, Investment banking, Finance and Banking Operations.

Before joining FirstBank, he was the Head of African Fixed Income and Local Markets Trading, at Renaissance Securities Nigeria Limited, the Nigerian registered subsidiary of Renaissance Capital. He also worked with Citigroup for 14 years as Country Treasurer and Sales and Trading business head.

Ini has a passion for market development and has worked actively to drive change and internationalisation of the Nigerian financial markets: foreign exchange, fixed income, and securities. He has worked closely with regulatory bodies such as the CBN and DMO in assisting with the development of fresh monetary and foreign exchange policies, to broaden and deepen markets and open them up to international practices. At various times he has facilitated and delivered courses and seminars on a wide variety of subjects covering Money Markets, Securities and Foreign exchange trading and market risk management subjects to regulators, corporate customers, banks, and market participants.

Ini holds both Bachelor’s and Master of Science degrees in Architecture from the University of Ife. He likes sporting activities, travelling, and meeting interesting people. He is happily married.

Tunde Alao-Olaifa, Non-Executive Director

Omotunde Alao-Olaifa was appointed a Non-Executive Director on the Board of First Bank of Nigeria Limited in June 2024. He brings to the Board extensive experience cutting across the Corporate Finance spectrum, including Capital Raising, Deal Structuring, Debt Restructuring, Acquisition Planning, Project Financing and Asset Management.

He is currently the Group Chief Financial Officer/Strategy & Principal Investment at Leadway Holdings with responsibilities covering Strategy, Corporate Finance and Principal Investment across the group and geographies. He also sits on the Boards of C&I Leasing Plc and Leadway Pensure PFA.

He had previously worked with Lionstone Group as an Associate in Investment Banking and Fidelity Bank Plc as an Assistant Manager in the Corporate Banking division, where he managed blue chip clients.

Tunde holds a Bachelor’s degree in Political Science from Nigeria’s premier University, the University of Ibadan and a Master’s in Business Administration (Finance and Strategy) from Lagos Business School, Pan Atlantic University, Lagos. He has attended the Senior Executive Programmes at both Harvard Business School, United States and London Business School, United Kingdom. He is a member of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Nigeria.