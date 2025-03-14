FirstBank has formally denied allegations of fraud in an ongoing court case filed by customer Dr. Agbai Eke, describing the claims as “entirely unfounded and false.”

According to a statement from the bank, their internal investigation points to “unprofessional and unethical dealings” between Dr. Eke and a former bank employee. FirstBank claims these individuals used a personal relationship to conduct unauthorised transactions without the bank’s knowledge or involvement.

The bank said it has reported the matter to law enforcement authorities for further investigation. Officials noted that suspects have already provided statements to investigators.

FirstBank also declined to provide additional details, citing the ongoing court proceedings. “We will refrain from further comments to allow the Court to dispassionately determine the issues before it,” the bank stated.

The case gained public attention following reports by Thisday Newspaper and Arise Television, as well as through a circulating video regarding the legal dispute.

