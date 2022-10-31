First Bank partners CFA Society on University Ethics Challenge

First Bank of Nigeria Limited has announced partnership with CFA Society Nigeria to host its annual flagship event – the Universities Ethics Challenge final scheduled to hold at Radisson Blu Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos on October 29, 2022.

The Universities Ethics Challenge is designed to increase students’ awareness of the ethical dilemmas and issues they may face when they become finance and investment management professionals.

According to Ibukun Oyedeji, president of CFA Society Nigeria, “strong ethics and high standards of professional conduct play a vital role in the integrity and ongoing success of the investment industry. As new talent joins the professional ranks, it is important that they do so with a commitment to operate according to these principles.

“Therefore, CFA Society Nigeria whose mission is to promote the highest standards of investment practice in Nigeria hosts this annual Ethics Challenge with the support of First Bank Nigeria Ltd to give university students a unique opportunity to learn and apply the principles of the CFA Institute code of ethics and standards of professional conduct. A more ethical investment profession starts here!” Oyedeji added.

During the ethics challenge, students are given adapted real-life ethics case studies to analyse and evaluate ethical issues raised, then make recommendations and present the same to a panel of judges from whom they field questions relating to the case presented.

Read also: Fidelity Bank grows 9 months profit by 34.7% to N37.8bn

The judges for the 2022 edition of the annual challenge include Oluropo Okunmuyide, head of litigation & dispute resolution, First Bank of Nigeria Ltd; Taiwo Olatunji, head of investment banking, Coronation Merchant Bank; Tomilola Olakiigbe, head finance, All-On Energy; Eno Atoyebi, managing director, Valualliance Asset Management and Kazeem Alimi, CFA, head secondary markets, NGX Limited.

Twenty-two universities registered and onboarded for the challenge which kicked off in May 2022. Subsequently, 13 universities, comprising three from the north and ten from the south participated in the regional rounds.

Following a keenly contested and rigorous semi-final, four universities – Obafemi Awolowo University, University of Lagos, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and University of Port Harcourt, advanced to the grand finale.

Expressing her delight at the forthcoming event, Folake Ani-Mumuney, group head of marketing & corporate communications at FirstBank said: “Our sponsorship of the annual CFA Society Nigeria Ethics Challenge competition is one of the ways we contribute to youth empowerment. We commend the CFA Society for its continued commitment to this initiative.

Education:

Taiwo Olatunji, head of investment banking, Coronation Merchant Bank; Tomilola Olakiigbe, head finance, All-On Energy; Eno Atoyebi, managing director, Valualliance Asset Management and Kazeem Alimi, CFA, head secondary markets, NGX Limited.

Twenty-two universities registered and onboarded for the challenge which kicked off in May 2022. Subsequently, 13 universities, comprising three from the north and ten from the south participated in the regional rounds.

Following a keenly contested and rigorous semi-final, four universities – Obafemi Awolowo University, University of Lagos, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, and University of Port Harcourt, advanced to the grand finale.

Expressing her delight at the forthcoming event, Folake Ani-Mumuney, group head of marketing & corporate communications at FirstBank said: “Our sponsorship of the annual CFA Society Nigeria Ethics Challenge competition is one of the ways we contribute to youth empowerment. We commend the CFA Society for its continued commitment to this initiative.