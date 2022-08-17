First Bank announces the appointment of Patrick Iyamabo as executive director

First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Nigeria’s premier services provider announced the appointment of Patrick Iyamabo as an executive director.

The appointment is subject to the approval of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Speaking on the appointment, Adesola Adeduntan, CEO of FirstBank said, ‘’we are delighted with the appointment of Patrick Iyamabo as his elevation to the board is hinged on his excellent track record and the level of commitment he has demonstrated to the FirstBank Group.

“Since joining FirstBank, Iyamabo has played a key role in repositioning the group and has remained at the forefront of delivering to the bank’s strategic goals as we have collectively reinforced our impact in driving financial inclusion and providing Nigerians with world-class financial services.’’

Prior to Iyamabo’s appointment as executive director of FirstBank, he served as the chief financial officer of FirstBank and its subsidiaries, having joined the bank in August 2016 from First City Monument Bank Limited where he served as its senior vice president of Strategy and M&A and then the group chief financial officer of FCMB Holdings.

He joined FirstBank as part of the effort to strategically turn around the group and address fundamental challenges facing the institution at that time.

He has been responsible for strategic leadership and supervision of financial control, internal control and enhancement, procurement, general services/administrative services, business performance monitoring, subsidiary finance, and capital management, and enterprise data management and analytic function.

Iyamabo holds a Bachelor of Pharmacy (B. Pharm) from Ahmadu Bello University and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) with dual majors in finance and strategic management from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

He has also attended specialised programs at the Harvard Business School and The Wharton School.

At various times, he worked with Booz Allen Hamilton in New York and LEK Consulting in Boston, providing strategic management and specialized corporate finance services to private and listed corporations.

He is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria; a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria; a member of the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria; an honorary senior member of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria; and a member of Institute of Directors of Nigeria.