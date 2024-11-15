Firms partner to transform agribusiness

DEVBULB Data and Motofa Resources Limited have formed a strategic partnership to provide data-driven solutions and media strategy services, supporting investors and businesses in Nigeria’s agribusiness sector to improve transparency, efficiency, and sustainability.

Fatima Muktar, executive director of DEVBULB Data, highlighted the challenges surrounding data accessibility in Nigerian agribusiness.

“Our services provide crucial agribusiness data that not only enables impactful business decisions but also lowers operational costs and promotes environmental benefits,” Muktar said.

Emphasising the critical role of data, she noted that integrating data perspectives across the agrifood supply chain can prioritize actions, clarify decision-making, and drive sustainable growth.

Mohammed Tofa, executive director of Motofa Resources Limited, echoed the importance of data in modern agribusiness. He said that many agribusinesses still rely on outdated information and assumptions, which can hinder growth.

“Our partnership will provide simplified and user-friendly data insights, guiding agribusiness owners and exporters toward smarter decisions,” Tofa said.

He added that Motofa’s experience in exporting premium organic products, such as sesame seeds, will be instrumental in supporting the industry’s export potential.

Through this collaboration, DEVBULB Data will contribute its expertise in data analytics and media strategy, while Motofa Resources will provide its extensive industry knowledge.

Together, they aim to enable businesses to make data-informed decisions, improve productivity, and optimize supply chains in Nigeria’s growing agribusiness sector.

