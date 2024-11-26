Firms partner to drive sustainable mobility

Qoray Mobility and the Isimi Wellness & Polo Country Estate have joined forces to advance sustainable mobility in Lagos.

In a statement, the firms disclosed that the partnership formalised on November 15 with a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), positions Isimi Lagos as a premier destination for luxury and environmental sustainability.

Qoray Mobility, a Sterling Bank-backed electric mobility initiative, will introduce innovative transportation solutions, including electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, as part of Isimi Lagos’ commitment to green living. Developed by LandWey, Isimi Lagos is Nigeria’s first eco-conscious luxury community, blending sustainability with wellness-oriented lifestyles.

The collaboration will also see Qoray Mobility serve as the official mobility sponsor for the upcoming Isimi Lagos Festival on November 30, providing zero-emission EV rides throughout the estate.

“We’ve been researching for the right partner to facilitate the future of mobility in Isimi Lagos, and collaborating with Qoray ensures that the future is premium,” said Olawale Ayilara, founder of Isimi Lagos.

Olabanjo Alimi, managing director of Qoray Mobilities and Energies Limited, emphasised the transformative vision of the partnership, stating, “We’re bringing sustainable mobility, renewable energy, sustainable tourism, and waste-to-energy solutions to elevate Isimi Lagos’ standards.”

Key features of the agreement include the rollout of EV charging stations, the launch of an EV Experience Centre, and an exclusive offer for plot buyers to acquire Qoray electric vehicles with property purchases until December 31.

“The partnership integrates renewable energy installations and waste-to-wealth models with Wastebanc. Additionally, a co-branded app will educate residents on sustainable practices while rewarding eco-friendly behaviour,” the firms said.

