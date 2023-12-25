Firm woos subscribers for Christmas

Rayfield Gardens City Estate in Ibadan has announced an offer for its prospective subscribers for the yuletide season.

The company approved a 20 percent bumper offer in discounts for its Sub-developers buy and build scheme, according to a statement.

“This is to give more people the opportunity to use this window to be part of us at Rayfield Gardens City, the offer will elapse by December 31. We are calling on the smart investors to key into the project now,” the statement said.

Hally AbdulRafiu, head of customer relations, noted in the statement that Rayfield Gardens City, remains the fastest developing estate in Oyo State Nigeria, with quality Infrastructure in place for residents to enjoy.

“We are not leaving any stone unturned here at Rayfield, as we are committed to building a class A estate, which will have all the supporting amenities for the delight of our Subscribers,” she said.

“If you look around, you will see that we have paved a lot of our roads, while drainages are solidly done. The electricity poles and Solar Street lights have been installed, so when you come here in the night, the whole estate is already illuminated.”

She added that some buildings are already springing up on the estate. “Here we planned the estate in such a way that it has Bungalows, Terraces, and Duplexes. This place will become a colony of the ordinary people, professional elites and the rich, due to the type of subscribers that will be living in the estate.”

The estate also has a commercial wing planned to house the international conference center, amusement park, school, hotels, hospital, pharmacy, supermarket, banking hall and more.”