Firm woos Nigerians into opportunities in financial market

Amid the high employment rate in the country and the decline in purchasing power of Nigerians due to inflation, Jeremiah Okey-Ejieke, growth manager for Weltrade, an offshore Fintech Company, has advised Nigerians, especially youth to tap into opportunities in the financial market through trading in stocks, among others to earn a living.

Okey-Ejieke says that with people’s earning gradually becoming insufficient due to high cost of living, Nigerians need to diversify their source of income, saying that there was a significant opportunity to trade and earn income in the financial market using Weltrade’s advanced trading solutions, coupled with AGX TEC’s innovative.

He stated this at the financial education seminar for investors, traders and financial enthusiasts held over the weekend in Ikeja.

The fintech expert said the seminar was imperative and organised to educate people, because a lot of Nigerians don’t have the right trading information, while many people have fallen into fraudulent schemes where they pay money into an account after which the owner defrauded them.

“So, that is why we are organising this program where people can learn how this thing is done. When they have the skill and trade on their devices, they can trade on their own.

“They are not taking money from anybody, they are not hoping that anybody would pay them money as profit, it is what they do on their own and what they get.

“We have training from different partners and AGX is one of them rendering training”, Okey-Ejieke said.

Also speaking at the event, Geoffrey Okafor, vice president Commercial AGX, partner of Weltrade for the seminar, said the firm was focusing on education which was critical for new or existing traders, noting that having the requisite knowledge was crucial to succeed in the financial market.

According to him, “In this financial market education is key; there is no one that would succeed in this market without the requisite education on how to trade.

“We give new people and those already trading all the advanced knowledge they need to be part of the industry”.

The seminar brought together investors, traders, and financial enthusiasts interested in leveraging opportunities in the financial markets.

Many of the attendees were particularly impressed with the innovative trading strategies and the comprehensive guide presented during the session, empowering them to navigate the financial markets with confidence.

Several current CFD traders on Weltrade’s platform shared compelling testimonials about the educational support and market insights they have received from AGX TEC.

