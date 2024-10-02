Firm unveils website for easy online order

Crunchies Fried Chicken, a leading quick-service restaurant chain in Nigeria, has officially launched a website to provide its customers with a seamless and convenient online ordering experience.

The website boasts a user-friendly interface, allowing customers to browse menus, place orders, and make payments online. This development marks a significant milestone in Crunchies’ mission to enhance customer convenience and accessibility.

Muka Ohaeji, managing director/CEO of Crunchies Fried Chicken Limited, during the press briefing, said the firm’s primary objective is to continuously delight customers and evolve to meet their needs at every point.

She stated that the new website is a crucial step towards achieving this goal, noting that the firm is thrilled to offer innovative solutions to their valued customers.

She disclosed that while, on many occasions, customers may crave a bite of their favourite menu items, several factors like unfavourable weather, lethargy, preoccupation or distance may prevent them from walking into the outlets.

She however said with the launch of the new website, customers can now get what they need delivered to them with the push of a few buttons.

Ohaeji said, “To mark the launch of the website, the brand launched a new campaign with the line ‘When life’s not in your control, food can be,’ which seeks to encourage customers to take control of their meal-time despite life’s uncertainties. The campaign featured people stuck in different unpalatable situations that could prevent them from getting to a restaurant but eventually showed them with a happy grin after having their meals delivered. Fittingly, these ads summarize the new experience that awaits the customers as they taste the difference in the brand’s menu offerings.

“The launch of the website is a vital part of the brand’s overall e-commerce ecosystem which includes a WhatsApp chatbot and mobile applications on Playstore/App Store. The former caters to customers who prefer to chat on WhatsApp to place orders and the latter for those who would rather download the Crunchies app to enjoy the menu offerings.

“Crunchies Fried Chicken’s vision is to be the most preferred fast food company in West Africa through the delivery of great customer experience for the benefit of all stakeholders. The first-grade quick service restaurant currently has a wide network of outlets in major Nigerian cities with a mission to exceed its customers’ expectations by delivering the best quality meals always. For more information,” she added.

