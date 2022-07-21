Firm unveils Mimi Obikwe as brand ambassador to increase market penetration

As part of an effort to increase market penetration of its G7 premium cosmetics brand, Blueworld Cosmetics has unveiled Mimi Obikwe, as the new brand ambassador for its line of products.

Ikenna Ekeagu, the chief executive officer of Blueworld Cosmetics, during the formal signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between with the cosmetics company and the brand ambassador, said she was considered based on her skin colour, social media following, which were strong indicators for the company’s selection.

According to Ekeagu, the premium product G7 is an exclusive whitening body cream, noting that as a company, their products are locally manufactured. “When I saw her on social media, her skin colour was in line with what we wanted. So, I checked her Instagram handle and realised that she has the followership that I wanted to promote the brand. So, we discussed and agreed if the company would be able to secure an ambassadorship deal with her,” he stated.

Ekeagu revealed that G7 has been in the market for about three years, and it is doing well. However, the company needed to create more visibility to penetrate the local market with the unveiling of the new brand ambassador. According to him, the partnership agreement is expected to last for 12 months.

“We want the brand ambassador to use her social media platform to create awareness. I don’t think she really needed a target, for us visibility is more important especially on the social media space, on our part we will market the product nationwide because we have our branches spread across the country.

“The product is already visible in the market. However, Mimi is coming as an ambassador to give it the needed push to catalyse sales. So, that is why she is coming into the picture. Everyone can fit in, but she was the person we met at the right time when we were in need of a model and she came around; and so when we saw her we decided to settle for her because bringing so many people will get you confused,” Ekeagu stated, disclosing that the contract will be reviewed every three months based on deliverables.