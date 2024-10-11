Firm taps cooperatives, others to drive dairy self-sufficiency in Nigeria

West Africa’s biggest dairy farm, Arla Global Dairy Products Limited, says it is leading Nigeria towards producing the dairy products it needs by leveraging an efficient supply chain and farmers’ cooperatives as key strategies. The company also said it is strengthening its partnership with the Kaduna State government, and other players in the dairy sector towards the goal.

Nigeria currently spends $1.5 billion annually on importing dairy products due to a production deficit. Nigerians consume an average of 1.6 billion litres of milk and its products, but domestic production is insufficient to meet this demand, Kashim Shettima, the country’s vice president said on World Milk Day in June.

In order to achieve self-sufficiency, the company hinted that it is leveraging its vast experience as a Pan-European supply chain, as well as its cooperative farmer culture to make milk production a successful business in the country.

Peder Pederson, managing director of the company, made this disclosure on Wednesday, during an ‘open day’ organized by the company for players in Nigeria’s dairy sector held at its main farm located in Kaduna.

Pederson, who was represented at the occasion, stated that the company`s long vision is to help Nigeria build a modern and sustainable dairy industry in partnership with local players in the country, in line with the Federal and Kaduna state governments for food self-sufficiency.

“Nigeria’s dairy industry is filled with potential, and Arla along with our partners are playing a pivotal role in ensuring its continuous growth and impact, driven by the understanding that through collective efforts, and community engagement the sector can be strengthened to make remarkable contributions to local dairy production.

“For us, the goal is a long-term sustainable dairy industry and local dairy sector in Nigeria and in our journey towards that, we aim to help 1000 small-scale farmers to create better livelihoods while strengthening its businesses in the country”, the MD, who also doubles as the CEO of the company, revealed.

Commenting on the ideal of the open day, he disclosed that it has three cardinal objectives, namely: to highlight Arla’s sustainability initiatives, as its concern its ongoing commitment to environmentally responsible dairy farming in Nigeria;

As well as to showcase the company’s vision for Nigeria’s dairy industry, with emphasis on its long-term vision that is planned to contribute to the growth and sustainability of the dairy industry in the country, and to also highlight the significance of the company`s new yoghurt factory, in addition to its impact on the overall dairy value chain, Pederson explained.

“Arla Farms`s future approach to operations and processes placing innovation central focus to drive the future of the industry, while championing environmentally friendly farm practices remain a key focus area for the company through the utilization of cutting-edge technology in sustainable dairy manufacturing.

“Also, Arla recognizes the need for more collaboration with various stakeholders to further strengthen the industry-leading to growth, in addition to standing at the forefront of advanced sustainable innovative practices in the dairy sector, putting the company in the leading position in the industry”, he further explained.

Speaking while conducting the company’s stakeholders on a sight seen around the exhibitors stands at the occasion, Snorri Sigurdsson, who is the senior manager, Raw Milk Supply of the company, disclosed that the ‘Arla -Damau Open Day’, was also aimed to share knowledge about modern dairy manufacturing.

Sigurdsson pointed out that the company in partnership with other stakeholders wants to demonstrate the dairy production processes which it has, as well as to promote the utilization of advanced technology and facilities with the local farmers, across the sector.

He noted that the company was of the view that through the open day, it is also emphasising its commitment to growing the local sourcing of milk and leading the development of a robust dairy value chain, based on the realization that such action will lead to sustainable and better future, which the company want to share with its partners.

In her address at the event, Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, Deputy-Governor of Kaduna state, who represented the Kaduna state governor at the occasion, commended the company for the great impact it is making in the development of the dairy sector in the country.

Hadiza said that the current administration of Governor Uba Sani was delighted with the role it played in securing the partnership of the company which has led to a huge investment it is making in the dairy sector in the state, and Nigeria, at large.

She stated that Governor Uba is investment-friendly, and ready to continue to partner with the company, and other foreign investors that are desirous of investment in all sectors in the state, especially, as it relates to the development of the agriculture sector.

