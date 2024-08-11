Firm powers first MSME virtual trade fair in Owerri

Ushoppen, an all-inclusive digital store builder, recently provided tech support to Vendors In Owerri (VIO) to bridge the maiden virtual trade fair organised for micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the south-east.

Originally scheduled for August 1-3, 2024, the physical trade fair was postponed due to the #EndBadGovernance protests. However, Ushoppen stepped in, utilising its expertise to transform the event into a virtual trade fair.

“Ushoppen was an indispensable asset to our vendors. Their timely support was a lifeline for the Vendors in Owerri trade fair. The dedicated and competent customer service team ensured a smooth onboarding process for all vendors,” Nwadiuto Napoleon-Ekeh, convener, Vendors in Owerri Community, stated.

She stated further that the timely support offered by Ushoppen provided a lifeline for the vendors who had earlier thought the fair would no longer hold due to the protest. “We are delighted with this partnership and eagerly anticipate future collaborations.”

Napoleon-Ekeh disclosed that over 60 vendors benefited from the digital support provided by Ushoppen to Vendors In Owerri trade fair. According to her, the digital platform helped in resolving account issues and creating a centralised platform for customers to access all vendors. “The resulting surge in sales, reaching millions of naira, and positive customer feedback are testaments to the platform’s success.”

Oghoghozino Otefia, founder/ CEO, Aggital Works (parent’s company of Ushoppen), stated that the digital store builder has a mission to empower MSMEs to overcome e-commerce challenges. According to him, the platform’s ‘Answer-and-Build System’ helps eliminate coding requirements for MSMEs.

He disclosed further that vendors only have to answer some questions, upload products, and Ushoppen will create a fully functional website for their business.

Ohuchara Mmesoma, owner of Dscentsfactory, one of the participating vendors at the fair described Ushoppen as a game changer for her business. She disclosed that the platform helped her business to handle about 103 orders placed during the fair.