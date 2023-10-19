Fintrak Software launches Africa’s first AI-powered credit management software

Fintrak Software Limited, a financial technology (Fintech) firm headquartered in Lagos, has set a new benchmark in the African financial landscape with its introduction of AI-powered “Fintrak Credit 360”.

This cutting-edge credit management software, laced with the power of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, is poised to revolutionise credit processes within banks and allied institutions across the continent.

Bimbo Abioye, group managing director, said the software’s transformative impact on the credit lifecycle. Unlike conventional banking solutions, Fintrak Credit Risk 360 comprehensively captures every stage of credit management, from origination and appraisal to customer approval, loan approval, and even rescheduling.

In a recent international webinar engagement spanning multiple African countries, from Kenya to Tanzania, Gambia, and Uganda, Fintrak Software showcased its innovative software to a gathering of prominent industry players and bankers.

The infusion of Artificial Intelligence (AI) ensures a flawless execution of these processes, eradicating the possibility of human error.

Abioye noted that the software’s ability to automate credit transactions, including intricate processes like payday loans, end to end.

Through strategic integration with credit bureaus and regulatory bodies like the Central Bank of Nigeria, Fintrak Credit Risk 360 emerges as a holistic solution for any bank, empowering them to manage various loan types effectively.

Read also: Five ways open banking can boost Nigeria’s fintech market

In the words of Omar Mboob, a seasoned banker from Gambia, “Fintrak’s software has streamlined its operations, introducing meticulous underwriting and enhancing client oversight.” The automation features have instilled confidence in auditors due to adherence to international financial reporting standards (IFRS), significantly boosting efficiency and productivity.

The system further extends its functionality to accommodate various approval levels, from bank officers to credit committees and board committees. It provides mobile loan approval capabilities, ensuring flexibility and accessibility for stakeholders involved in the approval process. Through its digital lending capabilities, the platform transforms the lending experience, making it more efficient, transparent, and secure for both financial institutions and borrowers.

Kenneth Uzoegwu, a financial analyst, added that Fintrak’s Credit Risk software is impactful for its swift decision-making capabilities, facilitated by AI and machine learning components.

Christopher Sualeze, head of Commercial Banking SBU, FinTrak Software, highlighted the software’s open architecture, making seamless integration with other credit software possible. He also said that its prowess in anomaly detection and behavioural analysis of customers is facilitated by a dynamic product rack.

Fintrak Credit Risk 360 incorporates a comprehensive array of core components essential for managing credit risk effectively. This robust system encompasses features such as loan origination and collateral management, corporate bulk loan breaking, credit reporting, disbursement execution, loan restructuring, and real-time loan monitoring.

Furthermore, the system integrates an embedded document management system, utilizing cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies for efficient data analysis and decision-making processes.

It also streamlines credit documentation processes, including Credit Approval Memos (CAM) and Credit Approval Forms (CAF). Additionally, the platform facilitates rigorous credit appraisal through in-depth financial analysis and risk rating methodologies.