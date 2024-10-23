Fintech can drive inclusive growth in Nigeria – eTranzact CEO

Niyi Toluwalope, CEO, eTranzact Plc

Niyi Toluwalope, chief executive officer of eTranzact, a financial technology company, has emphasised the need for Nigeria’s fintech ecosystem to prioritise inclusive growth.

Speaking at the Nigerian fintech conference themed, ‘positioning Africa’s fintech ecosystem to accelerate inclusive growth,’ he noted that while fintech has seen significant investment and growth, it must expand beyond traditional areas like e-payments and e-commerce.

“A lot of time, everyone is always talking about growth, growth, and growth. But in fintech, I think we see a lot more expansion and moving into different areas. The area we need to focus more on is actual

growth, that is, growth from the perspective of deepening into what we are already doing to accommodate a lot more players, more people, and more verticals into what we are doing today.”

Nigeria’s fintech sector has received over $4 billion in inward investments recently. But those monies are focused on e-payments, e-commerce, payment enabling, and all of that.

A report in 2012 emphasised that 90 percent of transactions in Africa are still predominantly cash. If we look at the landscape of Nigeria, there is a lot of fintech activity, but predominantly in Abuja, and recently some of which we have taken to Kano and Kaduna.

The CEO stressed that fintech must focus on deepening its reach, accommodating more players, and exploring new verticals to truly drive inclusive growth.

“We need to continue to broaden our focus. It’s easy to focus on heavily active hubs in Lagos, the fintech powerhouse, but we need to ask ourselves, are we spreading the benefits across Nigeria? You might say the returns on investments are there. But it’s not always about return on investments today because we have to think about return on investments tomorrow.

“We need to do what we need to do today, so that in 20 years from now, some of you can be here talking about what you have created over the 20 years, or what you have enabled over the last 20 years to get Nigeria to where it is now and where it ought to be.”

“Sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, and real estate offer exciting opportunities for FinTech innovation. However, these areas have been largely overlooked in favour of more established markets. These sectors are also established to be very critical to our economy, yet still not as focused on as they ought to be.

“The perception is usually they are not investable, but if we aim for true, inclusive growth, FinTech needs to provide solutions that solve the problems in those sectors,” he said.

