Fidelity unveils Apprenticeship Support Initiative for women

Fidelity Bank Plc has launched an Apprenticeship Support Initiative as part of its strategy to encourage women-led small and medium-scale enterprises (SMEs).

The scheme, which would be executed under HerFidelity Proposition, would commence with a two-month fashion and design training for young women in Kano State.

In a chat with journalists in Lagos, the Group Head, SME Banking, Fidelity Bank Plc, Esther Obiekwe said, “At Fidelity, our aim is to position ourselves as a platform for improving lives, helping businesses grow and economies to thrive. Whether this is through the financial solutions we provide to our numerous clients or through interventions such as our Apprentice Support and capacity-building initiatives for women, we remain committed to helping our clients grow.”

She noted that the Apprentice Support Initiative is one of the ways the bank is championing capacity development.

Earlier in the year, HerFidelity proposition was launched at the International Women’s Day celebration hosted by Fidelity Bank at the Civic Center, Lagos. At the event, the Bank’s Managing Director, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, presented cheques of N1million each to five women-led SMEs from Kano, Yola, Owerri and Lagos to train young women in the areas of fashion design, cosmetics and auto mechanics.