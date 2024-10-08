Fidelity Bank to pay 85kobo interim dividend

Fidelity Bank has disclosed its plans to pay an interim dividend of 85 kobo per ordinary share of 50 kobo each subject to withholding tax. The proposed interim dividend will be paid to shareholders on October 25, 2024.

The dividend will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the register of members at the close of business on October 17, 2024, and who have completed the e-dividend registration mandating the registrar to pay to their bank accounts.

“Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the e-dividend registration form or contact the registrar,” the bank said in a recent corporate action announcement.

Fidelity Bank recently reported an after-tax profit of N159.8 billion in H1, which rose from N61.9 billion in the same period last year.

The bank reported a 107 per cent jump in gross earnings to N512.8 billion from N247.1 billion. This feat was achieved due to a high interest rate environment stemming from the monetary policy rate hikes, BusinessDay earlier reported.

Fidelity Bank’s interest income increased by 91 per cent to N363.9 billion from N190.4 billion, with interest earned on loans and advances to customers accounting for N286 billion of the total.

The bank’s interest expense also grew to N146.8 billion from N82 billion, on the back of a 51 per cent increase in interest from term deposits and a 153 per cent increase in interest debts issued and other borrowed funds.

