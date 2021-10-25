Fidelity Bank reiterates commitment to stable leadership, corporate governance

Fidelity Bank Plc –one of the leading financial institutions –has restated its commitment to stable leadership and strong corporate governance as a key strategy to ensuring customers’ and investors’ satisfaction. This was made known by Fidelity Bank’s MD/CEO, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe at the send-off and welcome party organised to honour both the outgoing and incoming directors respectively.

The event which was held at the Eko Convention Center and themed Beyond Limits, is yet another demonstration of the bank’s increasing profile as it continues to set the pace in the Nigerian banking industry.

Addressing the guests at the event, Nneka expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the outgoing directors especially Nnamdi Okonkwo the erstwhile MD/CEO, and Ernest Ebi, Former Chairman, for creating a strong track record for the new administration to press forward with. “We would not be where we are today as an institution without the hard work and guidance of our outgoing board members. We are grateful for this as well as their continued support even after exiting the board,” she said.

Speaking further Nneka said, “I am especially thankful to the new board of directors particularly the chairman, Mustafa Chike-Obi whose level of wisdom and professionalism is second to none. Within the past one year, we have grown stronger as a bank and thoroughly served our stakeholders adequately due to the strong leadership structure.

At the beginning of the year, we announced our seven key imperatives that will guide our strategy to be a tier-one Bank by 2025 and we are glad to announce that we are well on track. Just recently, we concluded a highly successful Eurobond offering, raising US $400 Million from the international capital markets through a 5-Year tenor Eurobond, with a 7.765% coupon.”

“As we continue our operations as a bank, with all hands on deck, we can only be sure of achieving even more audacious goals,” she concluded.

Well attended by several dignitaries including Aliko Dangote, Chairman, Dangote Group; Kennedy Uzoka, GMD, United Bank of Africa; Senators Abdullahi Gumel and Bello Mandiya (who represented the Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan); Lami Fintiri, First Lady of Adamawa State, Bamidele Abiodun, First Lady of Ogun State, Eunice Ortom, First Lady of Benue State amongst others, the guests were hosted to a delightful and thoroughly entertaining evening.

Fidelity bank has continued to position itself as a forward-thinking institution in the industry. The bank has consistently and sustainably grown its business based on a careful well-thought-out strategy which has not only contributed to its bottom line but also guarantee the safety of stakeholders’ funds.