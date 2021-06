Fidelity Bank Plc has said that neither the bank nor any of its agents have any ties to the purported ‘E-Universe Promo’, adding that anyone who participates in the said scheme does so at his or her own detriment. “Our attention has been drawn to an illegal promo making rounds online called E-Universe Promo. We…

