Fidelity Bank appoints Morohunke Adenike Bammeke as independent non-executive director

Fidelity Bank Plc has appointed Morohunke Adenike Bammeke as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Bank with effect from November 18, 2021.

The Board is pleased with the appointment, which has been approved by the Central Bank of Nigeria. Notice of the appointment has also been communicated to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), NGX Regulation Limited, Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), and Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRC).

Bammeke joins the Board of Directors of the Bank, chaired by Mustafa Chike-Obi, with a wealth of multi-functional and cross-border experience spanning over thirty-two (32) years at leading institutions, with proven competencies in diverse segments including Information Technology (IT), Banking Operations, Strategy, Business Origination, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Business and Financial Advisory, Internal Audit, Accounting, Pension Fund Administration and General Management.

Commenting on the appointment, Mustafa Chike-Obi, Chairman of Fidelity Bank stated that: “We are delighted to have Ronke Bammeke join the Board of Fidelity Bank, given her stellar performance track record and experience to date, a significant portion of which is in leadership, executive and strategic roles at premier institutions. Her appointment is in furtherance of our strategic objective of delivering prompt, value-adding and financially empowering services to our growing customer base”.

Bammeke held various key positions during an exemplary career including serving as Managing Director of Guaranty Trust Bank (UK) Limited; Managing Director of Pensions Alliance Limited; Independent Non-Executive Director of Palton Morgan Holdings Limited; General Manager and Head of Operations and Information Technology respectively at GTBank Plc; and General Manager and Group Head of Operations at First Bank of Nigeria Plc.

She is the Managing Director of Cedar Capital Consult Limited and an Independent Non-Executive Director of Saro Agrosciences Limited where she chairs the Audit, Risk and Finance Committee. She is also a member of the Investment Committee of Trium Limited.

Bammeke holds a Bachelor of Science degree (First Class) in Computer Science with Economics from the University of Ife, Nigeria (now Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife). She is a Sloan Research Fellow, recipient of the British FCO Chevening Scholarship and obtained a Master of Science degree in Management from London Business School, UK.

She has attended leadership and executive development programmes at world class business schools including INSEAD, France; IMD, Lausanne, Switzerland; IESE Business School, Spain, Harvard Business School, USA; Lagos Business School, Nigeria; Ross School of Business, USA and Strathmore Business School, Kenya.

Bammeke is a Chartered Information Systems Auditor and Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN).

Commenting further on the appointment, Chike-Obi said, “We welcome Ronke to the Board and believe she will make significant contributions that will sustain the upward performance trajectory of Fidelity Bank Plc in line with our strategic intent and look forward to working very closely with her to achieve our objectives”.

The appointment of Morohunke Bammeke brings the number of Independent Non-Executive Directors on the Board of Fidelity Bank Plc to three (3), having previously appointed Isa Mohammed Inuwa and Henry Ikem Obih as Independent Non-Executive Directors.