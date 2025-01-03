FG urged to review policies to boost purchasing power

… as firm unveils plan to build Love Garden at Rayfield Gardens City Estate

Laja Adeoye, managing director/chief executive officer, Fendini Group, the developer of Rayfield Gardens City Estate, has called on the Federal Government to review its fiscal and monetary policies to curb inflation.

Adeoye stated that the review of the policies would enhance the purchasing power of Nigerians.

According to him, government policies are crucial in shaping the real estate market, directly impacting property prices, housing supply, and overall market stability while this will promote those who are interested in owning property in Nigeria and in the diaspora.

While urging promotion of property ownership, he announced plans to build a love garden as part of its recreational development for residents.

In a New Year statement by Adeoye, he said “we are thrilled to announce that we will be building a love garden within the estate, where residents can relax and enjoy a beach-like experience, complete with palm trees, green grass, and white sand, all set in a beautiful ambiance.”

Assuring residents and potential subscribers that the estate will provide the best value for their investment, promising to remain a top choice for a long time he said “Rayfield Gardens City Estate is a proposed estate with a unique blend of commercial and residential facilities, including a school, hotels, a super mall, a hospital, and an international conference center.

The estate is undergoing rapid development, with infrastructure such as paved roads, solar-powered street lights, drainage, and electricity installation already in place.

The estate still has a number of service plots available for purchase, as well as built duplexes for sale. A super mall is already operational within the estate, offering residents a convenient shopping experience.

With its unique features and amenities, Rayfield Gardens City Estate is poised to become a premier destination for those seeking a comfortable and luxurious living experience in Ibadan.

