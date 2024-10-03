FG to empower Nigerians at Commonwealth’s AI Academy — Nnaji

Uche Geofferey Nnaji, minister of innovation, science and technology

Uche Geofferey Nnaji, minister of innovation, science and technology in Nigeria has affirmed that the government is set to empower Nigerians by onboarding them into the Commonwealth Artificial Intelligence Academy for economic innovation.

This was disclosed in a post on his official X handle (formerly Twitter) on Monday, highlighting his meeting with Patricia Scotland KC, Commonwealth secretary-general, on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly to discuss the Commonwealth AI Initiative and Nigeria’s involvement.

“We discussed launching and onboarding Nigerians into the ambitious AI training initiative through the Commonwealth AI Academy, powered by Intel. This programme will equip millions of Nigerians, particularly our youth and women, with industry-ready AI skills,” he said.

Read also: Standard Ore partners NRC on iron ore haulage

Nnaji reiterated that the initiative is more than just an exciting opportunity. It will position Nigeria at the forefront of AI adoption, with the potential to transform key sectors like governance, healthcare, and agriculture through capacity building.

“The AI Academy, which is part of the Commonwealth Artificial Intelligence Consortium, will offer specialised courses such as AI for the public sector and AI for youth, helping us build a skilled workforce capable of driving innovation and addressing global challenges,” he added.

He concluded by attesting Nigeria’s commitment to integrating technology into climate action, particularly in sustainable agriculture.

“With techniques like Enhanced Rock Weathering (ERW) and biochar, we’re improving soil health and aligning with global climate goals under the Paris Agreement. I am eager for Nigeria to present innovative, tech-driven solutions to climate challenges as we look towards COP29. This collaboration with the Commonwealth further strengthens our leadership in using technology for sustainable development and climate resilience,” Nnaji said.

Share